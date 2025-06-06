New Analyst Forecast: $RXT Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RXT. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $RXT.

$RXT Insider Trading Activity

$RXT insiders have traded $RXT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMAR MALETIRA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 560,195 shares for an estimated $1,066,742 .

. MARK A. MARINO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 331,476 shares for an estimated $820,753 .

. DHARMENDRA KUMAR SINHA (EVP, President, Public Cloud) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 193,854 shares for an estimated $371,246 .

. SRINI KOUSHIK (President, Technology) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 83,137 shares for an estimated $160,048 .

. ANTHONY C. ROBERTS purchased 19,455 shares for an estimated $50,583

KELLIE TEAL-GUESS (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 5,412 shares for an estimated $12,826

$RXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $RXT stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

