New Analyst Forecast: $RXRX Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RXRX. Vikram Purohit from Recursion Pharmaceuticals set a price target of 5.0 for RXRX.

$RXRX Insider Trading Activity

$RXRX insiders have traded $RXRX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER GIBSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 258,574 shares for an estimated $1,699,186.

$RXRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $RXRX stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

