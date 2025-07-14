New Analyst Forecast: $RTX Given $182.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RTX. Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a price target of 182.0 for RTX.

$RTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RTX recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $RTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $142.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a target price of $182.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $126.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Seth Seifman from JP Morgan set a target price of $145.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $140.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $138.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $144.0 on 04/15/2025

$RTX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RTX stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$RTX Insider Trading Activity

$RTX insiders have traded $RTX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY HAYES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 101,668 shares for an estimated $12,737,149 .

. DANTAYA M WILLIAMS (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,953 shares for an estimated $4,142,054 .

. CHRISTOPHER T. CALIO (President and CEO) sold 27,379 shares for an estimated $3,569,134

RAMSARAN MAHARAJH (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,431 shares for an estimated $2,464,252 .

. NEIL G. JR MITCHILL (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 16,118 shares for an estimated $2,100,932

SHANE G EDDY (President, P&W) sold 15,700 shares for an estimated $1,953,938

KEVIN G DASILVA (Corporate VP and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,368 shares for an estimated $1,296,827 .

. AMY L JOHNSON (Corporate VP and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,146 shares for an estimated $528,777 .

. TROY D BRUNK (President, Collins Aerospace) sold 2,872 shares for an estimated $361,735

JAMES A JR WINNEFELD purchased 200 shares for an estimated $23,580

$RTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,305 institutional investors add shares of $RTX stock to their portfolio, and 1,260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

