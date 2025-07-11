New Analyst Forecast: $RRR Given $49.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RRR. Stephanie Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 49.0 for RRR.

$RRR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RRR recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $RRR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephanie Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $49.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $62.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a target price of $59.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $58.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Steve Wieczynski from Stifel set a target price of $44.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $54.0 on 04/22/2025

$RRR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $RRR stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

