New Analyst Forecast: $RPM Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RPM. John McNulty from BMO Capital set a price target of 140.0 for RPM.
$RPM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 06/06/2025
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 04/24/2025
- John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $140.0 on 01/08/2025
- Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $145.0 on 12/17/2024
$RPM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $RPM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
$RPM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 349 institutional investors add shares of $RPM stock to their portfolio, and 366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ILEX CAPITAL PARTNERS (UK) LLP added 681,189 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,799,943
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 391,171 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,250,661
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 233,427 shares (-2.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,002,835
- MORGAN STANLEY added 230,949 shares (+4.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,716,180
- FAIRWAY WEALTH LLC added 220,306 shares (+50413.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,484,998
- NATIONAL PENSION SERVICE removed 189,084 shares (-94.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,873,237
- WORLDQUANT MILLENNIUM ADVISORS LLC removed 153,899 shares (-85.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,803,036
