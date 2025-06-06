New Analyst Forecast: $RPM Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RPM. John McNulty from BMO Capital set a price target of 140.0 for RPM.

$RPM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $140.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $145.0 on 12/17/2024

$RPM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RPM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.

$RPM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 349 institutional investors add shares of $RPM stock to their portfolio, and 366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

