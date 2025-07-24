New Analyst Forecast: $RNR Given $273.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RNR. Alex Scott from Barclays set a price target of 273.0 for RNR.
$RNR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RNR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $RNR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $273.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $273.0 on 07/24/2025
- Michael Phillips from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $280.0 on 07/14/2025
- Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $269.0 on 07/10/2025
- Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $268.0 on 07/09/2025
- Andrew Andersen from Jefferies set a target price of $265.0 on 04/11/2025
- Jimmy Bhullar from JP Morgan set a target price of $284.0 on 04/08/2025
- Joshua Shanker from B of A Securities set a target price of $426.0 on 03/26/2025
$RNR Insider Trading Activity
$RNR insiders have traded $RNR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES CHRISTOPHER FRASER (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $3,507,298.
- DAVID E MARRA (EVP,Chief Underwriting Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $237,380
$RNR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 220 institutional investors add shares of $RNR stock to their portfolio, and 248 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EGERTON CAPITAL (UK) LLP removed 1,294,662 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $310,718,880
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD removed 1,115,936 shares (-39.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $267,824,640
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 782,860 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $187,886,400
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 676,125 shares (+37.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $162,270,000
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 537,580 shares (-62.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,019,200
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 394,099 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $95,726,647
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 298,843 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,722,320
