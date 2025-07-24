New Analyst Forecast: $RNR Given $273.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RNR. Alex Scott from Barclays set a price target of 273.0 for RNR.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RNR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $RNR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $273.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $273.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Michael Phillips from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $280.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $269.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $268.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Andrew Andersen from Jefferies set a target price of $265.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Jimmy Bhullar from JP Morgan set a target price of $284.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Joshua Shanker from B of A Securities set a target price of $426.0 on 03/26/2025

$RNR Insider Trading Activity

$RNR insiders have traded $RNR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES CHRISTOPHER FRASER (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $3,507,298 .

. DAVID E MARRA (EVP,Chief Underwriting Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $237,380

$RNR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 220 institutional investors add shares of $RNR stock to their portfolio, and 248 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

