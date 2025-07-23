New Analyst Forecast: $RL Given $320.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RL. Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a price target of 320.0 for RL.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RL forecast page.
$RL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RL recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $RL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $320.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $320.0 on 07/23/2025
- Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $315.0 on 06/18/2025
- Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $384.0 on 05/23/2025
- Heather Balsky from B of A Securities set a target price of $328.0 on 05/23/2025
- Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $324.0 on 05/23/2025
- Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $295.0 on 05/23/2025
- Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $205.0 on 05/23/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $RL Data Alerts
Sign Up
$RL Insider Trading Activity
$RL insiders have traded $RL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RALPH LAUREN (Exec. Chair, Chief Creative) sold 265,000 shares for an estimated $71,483,750
- PATRICE LOUVET (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,357 shares for an estimated $5,254,680.
- HALIDE ALAGOZ (Chief Product Officer) sold 6,724 shares for an estimated $1,916,340
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 347 institutional investors add shares of $RL stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 1,597,234 shares (-75.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $352,573,433
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 964,068 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $212,808,370
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 517,357 shares (+256117.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,201,384
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 414,275 shares (+55.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,447,063
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 335,244 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,001,760
- INVESCO LTD. added 275,391 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,789,809
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 252,773 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $69,330,578
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.