New Analyst Forecast: $RL Given $320.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RL. Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a price target of 320.0 for RL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RL forecast page.

$RL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RL recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $RL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $320.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $320.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $315.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $384.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Heather Balsky from B of A Securities set a target price of $328.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $324.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $295.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $205.0 on 05/23/2025

$RL Insider Trading Activity

$RL insiders have traded $RL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RALPH LAUREN (Exec. Chair, Chief Creative) sold 265,000 shares for an estimated $71,483,750

PATRICE LOUVET (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,357 shares for an estimated $5,254,680 .

. HALIDE ALAGOZ (Chief Product Officer) sold 6,724 shares for an estimated $1,916,340

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 347 institutional investors add shares of $RL stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

