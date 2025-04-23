New Analyst Forecast: $RL Given $262.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RL. An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 262.0 for RL.
$RL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $254.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $262.0 on 04/22/2025
- Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $315.0 on 01/10/2025
- Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $247.0 on 11/08/2024
- Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $189.0 on 10/29/2024
$RL Insider Trading Activity
$RL insiders have traded $RL stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICE LOUVET (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 38,800 shares for an estimated $8,892,902.
- DAVID R. LAUREN (Vice Chair, Chief Innovation) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 37,615 shares for an estimated $8,318,353.
- HALIDE ALAGOZ (Chief Product Officer) sold 6,724 shares for an estimated $1,916,340
$RL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 304 institutional investors add shares of $RL stock to their portfolio, and 223 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 839,296 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $193,860,590
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 465,528 shares (-89.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,527,657
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 338,547 shares (-40.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,197,586
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 332,353 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,766,895
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 311,616 shares (+63.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,977,063
- INVESCO LTD. added 289,924 shares (+30.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,966,645
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 266,847 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,636,320
