New Analyst Forecast: $RL Given $262.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RL. An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 262.0 for RL.

$RL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $254.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $262.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $315.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $247.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $189.0 on 10/29/2024

$RL Insider Trading Activity

$RL insiders have traded $RL stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICE LOUVET (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 38,800 shares for an estimated $8,892,902 .

. DAVID R. LAUREN (Vice Chair, Chief Innovation) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 37,615 shares for an estimated $8,318,353 .

. HALIDE ALAGOZ (Chief Product Officer) sold 6,724 shares for an estimated $1,916,340

$RL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 304 institutional investors add shares of $RL stock to their portfolio, and 223 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

