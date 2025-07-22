New Analyst Forecast: $RKT Given $14.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RKT. Matthew Hurwit from Jefferies set a price target of 14.0 for RKT.

$RKT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RKT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $RKT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Hurwit from Jefferies set a target price of $14.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $14.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Ryan Nash from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $16.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $14.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $12.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $14.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 04/01/2025

$RKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $RKT stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

