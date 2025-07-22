New Analyst Forecast: $RKT Given $14.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RKT. Matthew Hurwit from Jefferies set a price target of 14.0 for RKT.
$RKT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RKT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $RKT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Hurwit from Jefferies set a target price of $14.0 on 07/22/2025
- Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $14.0 on 07/10/2025
- Ryan Nash from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $16.0 on 07/02/2025
- Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $14.0 on 05/29/2025
- Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $12.0 on 05/09/2025
- Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $14.0 on 04/08/2025
- Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 04/01/2025
$RKT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $RKT stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P. added 6,728,509 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,213,103
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,289,963 shares (+814.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,709,853
- FREESTONE GROVE PARTNERS LP added 2,798,874 shares (+3866.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,782,409
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,617,646 shares (+32.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,594,987
- FMR LLC added 2,314,002 shares (+37.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,930,004
- CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD added 2,004,152 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,190,114
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 1,687,414 shares (+2522.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,367,086
