New Analyst Forecast: $RIOT Given $18.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RIOT. Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a price target of 18.0 for RIOT.

$RIOT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RIOT recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $RIOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $18.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $15.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Reginald Smith from JP Morgan set a target price of $14.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Darren Aftahi from Roth MKM set a target price of $20.0 on 02/25/2025

on 02/25/2025 Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $21.0 on 02/25/2025

on 02/25/2025 Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $17.0 on 02/25/2025

$RIOT Insider Trading Activity

$RIOT insiders have traded $RIOT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HUBERT MARLEAU sold 61,000 shares for an estimated $584,380

HANNAH CHO sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $92,400

DOUGLAS MOUTON purchased 8,384 shares for an estimated $64,892

RYAN D. WERNER (SVP, CAO) sold 3,747 shares for an estimated $44,514

$RIOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $RIOT stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

