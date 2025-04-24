New Analyst Forecast: $RHI Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RHI. Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a price target of 55.0 for RHI.

$RHI Insider Trading Activity

$RHI insiders have traded $RHI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIRK A KEMPTHORNE sold 1,032 shares for an estimated $76,729

$RHI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $RHI stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

