New Analyst Forecast: $RHI Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RHI. Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a price target of 55.0 for RHI.
$RHI Insider Trading Activity
$RHI insiders have traded $RHI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DIRK A KEMPTHORNE sold 1,032 shares for an estimated $76,729
$RHI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $RHI stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 3,398,257 shares (+72.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,441,188
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,271,237 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,571,359
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,175,266 shares (-66.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,809,242
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 680,242 shares (+5172.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,929,851
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 619,982 shares (+293.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,683,931
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 478,466 shares (+127.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,712,714
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 401,369 shares (+124.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,280,459
