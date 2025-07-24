New Analyst Forecast: $RHI Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RHI. Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a price target of 45.0 for RHI.
$RHI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RHI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RHI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a target price of $45.0 on 07/24/2025
- Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $45.0 on 04/24/2025
- George Tong from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $40.0 on 04/24/2025
- Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 04/24/2025
$RHI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $RHI stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 4,435,844 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $241,975,290
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,278,281 shares (+16.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $124,280,228
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 1,304,766 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,174,985
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,173,384 shares (+32.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,008,097
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 845,828 shares (-42.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,139,917
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 836,429 shares (-7.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,627,201
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 761,819 shares (-89.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,557,226
