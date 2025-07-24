New Analyst Forecast: $RHI Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RHI. Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a price target of 45.0 for RHI.

$RHI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RHI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RHI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a target price of $45.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $45.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 George Tong from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $40.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 04/24/2025

$RHI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $RHI stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

