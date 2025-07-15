New Analyst Forecast: $REYN Given $21.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $REYN. Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a price target of 21.0 for REYN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $REYN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $REYN forecast page.

$REYN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REYN recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $REYN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $21.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $26.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $25.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $24.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Mark Astrachan from Stifel set a target price of $27.0 on 04/10/2025

$REYN Insider Trading Activity

$REYN insiders have traded $REYN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRIS MAYRHOFER (VP, Controller & CAO) has made 2 purchases buying 23,265 shares for an estimated $514,318 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROLF STANGL has made 5 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $457,468 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$REYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $REYN stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.