New Analyst Forecast: $REPL Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $REPL. Robert Driscoll from Wedbush set a price target of 4.0 for REPL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $REPL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $REPL forecast page.

$REPL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REPL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $REPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Robert Driscoll from Wedbush set a target price of $4.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Anupam Rama from JP Morgan set a target price of $19.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $22.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Allison Bratzel from Piper Sandler set a target price of $22.0 on 06/02/2025

$REPL Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $REPL Data Alerts

$REPL insiders have traded $REPL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP ASTLEY-SPARKE sold 32,279 shares for an estimated $260,168

SUSHIL PATEL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 25,105 shares for an estimated $202,346

KONSTANTINOS XYNOS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 7,952 shares for an estimated $64,093

CHRISTOPHER SARCHI (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 3,749 shares for an estimated $30,179

ANDREW SCHWENDENMAN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,287 shares for an estimated $26,460

EMILY LUISA HILL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,535 shares for an estimated $20,406

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$REPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $REPL stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.