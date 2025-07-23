New Analyst Forecast: $REGN Given $850.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $REGN. John Newman from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 850.0 for REGN.

$REGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REGN recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $REGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $800.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Newman from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $850.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Trung Huynh from UBS set a target price of $584.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $754.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Chris Schott from JP Morgan set a target price of $800.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Evan David Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $600.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $650.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo set a target price of $580.0 on 05/30/2025

$REGN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $REGN stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/10.

on 04/10. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 02/12.

on 04/01, 02/12. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

$REGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 607 institutional investors add shares of $REGN stock to their portfolio, and 635 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

