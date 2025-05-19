New Analyst Forecast: $REE Given $1.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $REE. Craig Irwin from Roth Capital set a price target of 1.0 for REE.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $REE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $REE forecast page.
$REE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $REE stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- M&G PLC added 1,288,412 shares (+43.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,427,175
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,159,750 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,084,935
- HEIGHTS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC added 899,917 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,393,779
- HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 532,372 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,416,109
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 192,866 shares (-42.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $513,023
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 174,117 shares (+110.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $463,151
- CRUISER CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 118,000 shares (+77.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $313,880
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.