New Analyst Forecast: $REAL Given $8.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $REAL. Susan Anderson from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 8.0 for REAL.

$REAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REAL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $REAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Susan Anderson from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $8.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Kunal Madhukar from UBS set a target price of $7.0 on 05/09/2025

$REAL Insider Trading Activity

$REAL insiders have traded $REAL stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GOPAL AJAY MADAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 153,811 shares for an estimated $1,005,388 .

. LEVESQUE RATI SAHI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 143,170 shares for an estimated $987,373 .

. TODD A SUKO (Chief Legal Officer and Secret) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 48,963 shares for an estimated $337,708 .

. STEVE MING LO (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,477 shares for an estimated $161,891 .

. LUKE THOMAS FRIANG (Chief Product and Technology O) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,503 shares for an estimated $127,589 .

. CHATELLE AILEEN LYNCH (Chief People Officer) sold 18,456 shares for an estimated $127,265

$REAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $REAL stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

