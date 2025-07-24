Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $RDWR Given 'Hold' Rating

July 24, 2025 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RDWR. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Hold' for $RDWR.

$RDWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $RDWR stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PHOENIX FINANCIAL LTD. removed 372,834 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,060,671
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 234,791 shares (-38.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,076,181
  • FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 229,985 shares (+26.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,972,275
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 193,797 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,189,891
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 177,989 shares (+15807.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,848,122
  • LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC added 150,556 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,255,020
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 143,476 shares (+10.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,101,951

