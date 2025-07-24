New Analyst Forecast: $RDWR Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RDWR. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Hold' for $RDWR.margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $RDWR Data Alerts
Sign Up
$RDWR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $RDWR stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PHOENIX FINANCIAL LTD. removed 372,834 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,060,671
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 234,791 shares (-38.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,076,181
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 229,985 shares (+26.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,972,275
- MORGAN STANLEY added 193,797 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,189,891
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 177,989 shares (+15807.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,848,122
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC added 150,556 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,255,020
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 143,476 shares (+10.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,101,951
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.