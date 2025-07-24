New Analyst Forecast: $RDWR Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RDWR. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Hold' for $RDWR.

$RDWR Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $RDWR Data Alerts

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $RDWR stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.