New Analyst Forecast: $RDW Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RDW. Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a price target of 16.0 for RDW.

$RDW Insider Trading Activity

$RDW insiders have traded $RDW stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARK II LP GENESIS has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 3,386,997 shares for an estimated $48,203,585 .

. PETER ANTHONY JR CANNITO (Chairman and CEO) purchased 10,683 shares for an estimated $99,991

JOANNE O'ROURKE ISHAM purchased 4,578 shares for an estimated $50,450

JONATHAN BALIFF (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,170 shares for an estimated $24,684

$RDW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $RDW stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BARCLAYS PLC removed 1,091,161 shares (-86.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,045,724

FMR LLC removed 844,089 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,997,497

INVESCO LTD. removed 567,041 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,700,769

WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC added 402,224 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,334,436

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 377,268 shares (-73.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,127,551

MORGAN STANLEY added 374,696 shares (+102.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,106,229

TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 328,282 shares (+219.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,721,457

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.