New Analyst Forecast: $RDN Given $36.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RDN. Doug Harter from UBS set a price target of 36.0 for RDN.

$RDN Insider Trading Activity

$RDN insiders have traded $RDN stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD G THORNBERRY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $3,982,204 .

. DEREK BRUMMER (President, Mortgage Insurance) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,205 shares for an estimated $1,008,601 .

. GREGORY SERIO sold 4,100 shares for an estimated $133,873

$RDN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $RDN stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

