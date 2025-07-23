New Analyst Forecast: $RCT Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RCT. Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a price target of 5.0 for RCT.

$RCT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RCT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RCT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $5.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Rohit Kulkarni from Roth MKM set a target price of $5.0 on 04/15/2025

