RCT

New Analyst Forecast: $RCT Given $5.0 Price Target

July 23, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RCT. Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a price target of 5.0 for RCT.

$RCT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RCT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RCT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $5.0 on 07/23/2025
  • Rohit Kulkarni from Roth MKM set a target price of $5.0 on 04/15/2025
