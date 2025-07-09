Stocks
RCL

New Analyst Forecast: $RCL Given $358.0 Price Target

July 09, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RCL. Brandt Montour from Barclays set a price target of 358.0 for RCL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RCL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RCL forecast page.

$RCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RCL recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $RCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $297.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $358.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Steven Wieczynski from Stifel set a target price of $400.0 on 07/09/2025
  • David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $315.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Richard Clarke from Bernstein set a target price of $360.0 on 07/02/2025
  • James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $318.0 on 06/05/2025
  • Laura Champine from Loop Capital set a target price of $290.0 on 06/03/2025
  • Robin Farley from UBS set a target price of $311.0 on 05/20/2025

$RCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RCL stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$RCL Insider Trading Activity

$RCL insiders have traded $RCL stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JASON T LIBERTY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 58,000 shares for an estimated $15,193,336.
  • MICHAEL W BAYLEY (Pres&CEO, Royal Caribbean Intl) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 49,134 shares for an estimated $12,876,586.
  • RICHARD D FAIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 39,100 shares for an estimated $9,966,033.
  • NAFTALI HOLTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,000 shares for an estimated $4,447,528.
  • LAURA H BETHGE (President, Celebrity Cruises) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,992 shares for an estimated $3,925,752.
  • ROBERT ALEXANDER LAKE (SVP, CLO, Secretary & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,369 shares for an estimated $1,547,769.
  • MARITZA GOMEZ MONTIEL sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $363,735

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 574 institutional investors add shares of $RCL stock to their portfolio, and 414 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

RCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.