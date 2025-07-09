New Analyst Forecast: $RCL Given $358.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RCL. Brandt Montour from Barclays set a price target of 358.0 for RCL.

$RCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RCL recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $RCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $297.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $358.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Steven Wieczynski from Stifel set a target price of $400.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $315.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Richard Clarke from Bernstein set a target price of $360.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $318.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Laura Champine from Loop Capital set a target price of $290.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Robin Farley from UBS set a target price of $311.0 on 05/20/2025

$RCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RCL stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.

$RCL Insider Trading Activity

$RCL insiders have traded $RCL stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON T LIBERTY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 58,000 shares for an estimated $15,193,336 .

. MICHAEL W BAYLEY (Pres&CEO, Royal Caribbean Intl) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 49,134 shares for an estimated $12,876,586 .

. RICHARD D FAIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 39,100 shares for an estimated $9,966,033 .

. NAFTALI HOLTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,000 shares for an estimated $4,447,528 .

. LAURA H BETHGE (President, Celebrity Cruises) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,992 shares for an estimated $3,925,752 .

. ROBERT ALEXANDER LAKE (SVP, CLO, Secretary & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,369 shares for an estimated $1,547,769 .

. MARITZA GOMEZ MONTIEL sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $363,735

$RCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 574 institutional investors add shares of $RCL stock to their portfolio, and 414 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

