New Analyst Forecast: $RCKT Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RCKT. Needham gave a rating of 'Hold' for $RCKT.

$RCKT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RCKT in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

$RCKT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RCKT recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $RCKT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Colin Bristow from UBS set a target price of $5.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Whitney Ijem from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $11.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Jason Zemansky from B of A Securities set a target price of $9.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Kostas Biliouris from BMO Capital set a target price of $8.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $19.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners set a target price of $8.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 05/28/2025

$RCKT Insider Trading Activity

$RCKT insiders have traded $RCKT stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KINNARI PATEL (See Remarks) has made 1 purchase buying 21,099 shares for an estimated $99,165 and 3 sales selling 8,254 shares for an estimated $78,447 .

and 3 sales selling 8,254 shares for an estimated . GAURAV SHAH (CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $101,600 and 2 sales selling 5,874 shares for an estimated $38,160 .

and 2 sales selling 5,874 shares for an estimated . JONATHAN DAVID SCHWARTZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,915 shares for an estimated $84,599 .

. AARON ONDREY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,966 shares for an estimated $43,903 .

. JOHN MILITELLO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,626 shares for an estimated $21,016 .

. MARTIN WILSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,533 shares for an estimated $9,959.

$RCKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $RCKT stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

