New Analyst Forecast: $RCKT Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RCKT. Needham gave a rating of 'Hold' for $RCKT.
$RCKT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RCKT in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025
- Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025
$RCKT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RCKT recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $RCKT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Colin Bristow from UBS set a target price of $5.0 on 06/17/2025
- Whitney Ijem from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $11.0 on 06/03/2025
- Jason Zemansky from B of A Securities set a target price of $9.0 on 05/28/2025
- Kostas Biliouris from BMO Capital set a target price of $8.0 on 05/28/2025
- Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $19.0 on 05/28/2025
- Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners set a target price of $8.0 on 05/28/2025
- Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 05/28/2025
$RCKT Insider Trading Activity
$RCKT insiders have traded $RCKT stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KINNARI PATEL (See Remarks) has made 1 purchase buying 21,099 shares for an estimated $99,165 and 3 sales selling 8,254 shares for an estimated $78,447.
- GAURAV SHAH (CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $101,600 and 2 sales selling 5,874 shares for an estimated $38,160.
- JONATHAN DAVID SCHWARTZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,915 shares for an estimated $84,599.
- AARON ONDREY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,966 shares for an estimated $43,903.
- JOHN MILITELLO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,626 shares for an estimated $21,016.
- MARTIN WILSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,533 shares for an estimated $9,959.
$RCKT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $RCKT stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,613,820 shares (-63.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,434,179
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,569,823 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,470,719
- BOXER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,466,051 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,778,560
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,457,183 shares (+123.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,719,410
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,368,686 shares (-9.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,129,135
- AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,200,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,004,000
- AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,053,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,025,511
