New Analyst Forecast: $RCI/B Given $58.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RCI/B. Vince Valentini from TD Securities set a price target of 58.0 for RCI/B.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RCI/B, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RCI/B forecast page.

$RCI/B Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RCI/B recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $RCI/B in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vince Valentini from TD Securities set a target price of $58.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $49.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $47.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Sebastiano Petti from JP Morgan set a target price of $55.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Drew McReynolds from RBC Capital set a target price of $57.0 on 02/03/2025

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $RCI/B Data Alerts

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.