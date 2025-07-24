New Analyst Forecast: $RBBN Given $6.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RBBN. Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt set a price target of 6.0 for RBBN.

$RBBN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RBBN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RBBN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt set a target price of $6.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Dave Kang from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Rustam Kanga from JMP Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 02/13/2025

$RBBN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $RBBN stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

