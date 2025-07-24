New Analyst Forecast: $RBBN Given $6.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RBBN. Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt set a price target of 6.0 for RBBN.
$RBBN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RBBN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RBBN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt set a target price of $6.0 on 07/24/2025
- Dave Kang from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 04/30/2025
- Rustam Kanga from JMP Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 02/13/2025
$RBBN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $RBBN stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 513,985 shares (+76.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,014,821
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 326,627 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,280,377
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 318,474 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,248,418
- UBS GROUP AG removed 299,545 shares (-59.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,174,216
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 295,428 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,158,077
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 289,276 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,133,961
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 289,210 shares (+10.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,133,703
