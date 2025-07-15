New Analyst Forecast: $R Given $215.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $R. Matthew Harrison from Susquehanna set a price target of 215.0 for R.
$R Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $R recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $R in the last 6 months, with a median target of $186.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Harrison from Susquehanna set a target price of $215.0 on 07/15/2025
- Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $173.0 on 07/08/2025
- Daniel Moore from Baird set a target price of $186.0 on 07/01/2025
- Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $190.0 on 06/09/2025
- Justin Long from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $150.0 on 04/25/2025
$R Insider Trading Activity
$R insiders have traded $R stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $R stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN S. SENSING (President, Global SCS & DTS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,463 shares for an estimated $5,994,973.
- ROBERT E SANCHEZ (Chair and CEO) sold 18,496 shares for an estimated $2,880,382
- JOHN J. DIEZ (President and COO) sold 17,430 shares for an estimated $2,758,123
- ROBERT D FATOVIC (EVP, CLO & Corp. Secretary) sold 13,045 shares for an estimated $2,074,415
- LUIS P JR NIETO sold 1,243 shares for an estimated $179,514
- E FOLLIN SMITH sold 1,243 shares for an estimated $179,464
$R Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $R stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 2,002,265 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $287,945,729
- STATE STREET CORP added 507,053 shares (+34.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,919,291
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 479,000 shares (+277.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,884,990
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 415,103 shares (+16.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,695,962
- HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 390,000 shares (-32.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,085,900
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 326,648 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,975,248
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 206,354 shares (-94.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,675,768
