New Analyst Forecast: $R Given $215.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $R. Matthew Harrison from Susquehanna set a price target of 215.0 for R.

$R Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $R recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $R in the last 6 months, with a median target of $186.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Harrison from Susquehanna set a target price of $215.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $173.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Daniel Moore from Baird set a target price of $186.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $190.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Justin Long from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $150.0 on 04/25/2025

$R Insider Trading Activity

$R insiders have traded $R stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $R stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN S. SENSING (President, Global SCS & DTS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,463 shares for an estimated $5,994,973 .

. ROBERT E SANCHEZ (Chair and CEO) sold 18,496 shares for an estimated $2,880,382

JOHN J. DIEZ (President and COO) sold 17,430 shares for an estimated $2,758,123

ROBERT D FATOVIC (EVP, CLO & Corp. Secretary) sold 13,045 shares for an estimated $2,074,415

LUIS P JR NIETO sold 1,243 shares for an estimated $179,514

E FOLLIN SMITH sold 1,243 shares for an estimated $179,464

$R Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $R stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

