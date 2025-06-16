New Analyst Forecast: $PWR Given $413.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PWR. Steven Fisher from UBS set a price target of 413.0 for PWR.
$PWR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PWR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PWR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $375.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $413.0 on 06/12/2025
- Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $360.0 on 05/06/2025
- John Staszak from Argus Research set a target price of $375.0 on 05/05/2025
- Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $352.0 on 05/02/2025
- Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $399.0 on 12/19/2024
$PWR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PWR stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/29, 01/21.
$PWR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 688 institutional investors add shares of $PWR stock to their portfolio, and 624 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,161,266 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $549,350,591
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,125,646 shares (-14.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $286,116,700
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,100,377 shares (+15.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $279,693,825
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 952,080 shares (-38.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $241,999,694
- AMUNDI added 788,079 shares (+188.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $200,313,920
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 549,108 shares (-56.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,572,271
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 504,540 shares (+433.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,243,977
