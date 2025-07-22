Stocks
PWR

New Analyst Forecast: $PWR Given $392.0 Price Target

July 22, 2025

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PWR. Drew Chamberlain from JP Morgan set a price target of 392.0 for PWR.

$PWR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PWR recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $PWR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $357.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Drew Chamberlain from JP Morgan set a target price of $392.0 on 07/22/2025
  • Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $400.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Brian Brophy from Stifel set a target price of $411.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Gus Richard from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $354.0 on 07/02/2025
  • Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $413.0 on 06/12/2025
  • Atidrip Modak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $414.0 on 06/04/2025
  • Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $370.0 on 05/27/2025
$PWR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PWR stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 669 institutional investors add shares of $PWR stock to their portfolio, and 582 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

