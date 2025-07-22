New Analyst Forecast: $PWR Given $392.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PWR. Drew Chamberlain from JP Morgan set a price target of 392.0 for PWR.

$PWR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PWR recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $PWR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $357.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Drew Chamberlain from JP Morgan set a target price of $392.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $400.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Brian Brophy from Stifel set a target price of $411.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Gus Richard from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $354.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $413.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Atidrip Modak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $414.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $370.0 on 05/27/2025

$PWR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PWR stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 669 institutional investors add shares of $PWR stock to their portfolio, and 582 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.