New Analyst Forecast: $PWP Given $23.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PWP. Michael Brown from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 23.0 for PWP.

$PWP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PWP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PWP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Brown from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $23.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $18.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $29.0 on 04/08/2025

$PWP Insider Trading Activity

$PWP insiders have traded $PWP stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER A WEINBERG (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 560,621 shares for an estimated $11,647,473 .

. ROBERT K STEEL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 224,410 shares for an estimated $3,964,088.

$PWP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $PWP stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

