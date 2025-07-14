New Analyst Forecast: $PWP Given $23.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PWP. Michael Brown from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 23.0 for PWP.
$PWP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PWP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PWP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Brown from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $23.0 on 07/14/2025
- James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $18.0 on 05/15/2025
- Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $29.0 on 04/08/2025
$PWP Insider Trading Activity
$PWP insiders have traded $PWP stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER A WEINBERG (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 560,621 shares for an estimated $11,647,473.
- ROBERT K STEEL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 224,410 shares for an estimated $3,964,088.
$PWP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $PWP stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 2,112,393 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,868,031
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,692,922 shares (+128.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,149,764
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,463,083 shares (+215.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,920,727
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 1,002,387 shares (+124.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,443,920
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND added 680,563 shares (+402.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,522,359
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 670,924 shares (-26.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,345,001
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 548,580 shares (-67.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,093,872
