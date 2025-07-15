New Analyst Forecast: $PUMP Given $7.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PUMP. Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a price target of 7.0 for PUMP.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PUMP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PUMP forecast page.
$PUMP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PUMP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PUMP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $7.0 on 07/15/2025
- Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 05/28/2025
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $11.0 on 04/30/2025
- David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 03/03/2025
$PUMP Insider Trading Activity
$PUMP insiders have traded $PUMP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PUMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- G LARRY LAWRENCE sold 10,137 shares for an estimated $74,912
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PUMP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $PUMP stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOURCEROCK GROUP LLC added 3,543,564 shares (+234.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,045,195
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,158,725 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,866,628
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,213,828 shares (-7.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,921,635
- VR ADVISORY SERVICES LTD added 1,174,725 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,634,228
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,006,926 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,400,906
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 738,917 shares (+73.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,431,039
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 655,056 shares (-73.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,814,661
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.