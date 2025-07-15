New Analyst Forecast: $PUMP Given $7.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PUMP. Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a price target of 7.0 for PUMP.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PUMP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PUMP forecast page.

$PUMP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PUMP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PUMP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $7.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $11.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 03/03/2025

$PUMP Insider Trading Activity

$PUMP insiders have traded $PUMP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PUMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

G LARRY LAWRENCE sold 10,137 shares for an estimated $74,912

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PUMP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $PUMP stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.