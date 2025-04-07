New Analyst Forecast: $PUK Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PUK. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PUK.

$PUK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PUK in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

$PUK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $PUK stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

