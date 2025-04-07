New Analyst Forecast: $PUK Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PUK. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PUK.
$PUK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PUK in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024
$PUK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $PUK stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,010,236 shares (-72.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,043,161
- MEDIOLANUM INTERNATIONAL FUNDS LTD removed 1,052,023 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,769,246
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 975,460 shares (-70.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,548,832
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 968,317 shares (+165.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,434,972
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 965,985 shares (+1133.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,397,800
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 943,487 shares (+321.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,039,182
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 629,727 shares (-86.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,037,848
