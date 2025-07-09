New Analyst Forecast: $PSX Given $127.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PSX. Theresa Chen from Barclays set a price target of 127.0 for PSX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PSX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PSX forecast page.

$PSX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSX recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $PSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $132.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $127.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $130.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $147.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $138.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 John Royall from JP Morgan set a target price of $131.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Spiro Dounis from UBS set a target price of $140.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $122.0 on 04/24/2025

$PSX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PSX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$PSX Insider Trading Activity

$PSX insiders have traded $PSX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN MANDELL (Executive Vice President) sold 9,800 shares for an estimated $1,225,000

ROBERT W PEASE purchased 439 shares for an estimated $49,979

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 772 institutional investors add shares of $PSX stock to their portfolio, and 786 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.