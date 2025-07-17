New Analyst Forecast: $PROP Given $9.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PROP. Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a price target of 9.0 for PROP.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PROP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PROP forecast page.

$PROP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PROP recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PROP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $9.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $8.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Paul Diamond from Citigroup set a target price of $8.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Charles Meade from Johnson Rice set a target price of $9.0 on 05/12/2025

$PROP Insider Trading Activity

$PROP insiders have traded $PROP stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PROP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN H. GRAY purchased 131,500 shares for an estimated $493,111

GARY C HANNA (President) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $95,775

EDWARD KOVALIK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 13,840 shares for an estimated $50,119 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD N. FROMMER has made 3 purchases buying 8,500 shares for an estimated $33,770 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRYAN FREEMAN (EVP of Operations) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $19,950

GREGORY SCOTT PATTON (EVP and CFO) purchased 5,050 shares for an estimated $19,663

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PROP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $PROP stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.