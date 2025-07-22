New Analyst Forecast: $PPL Given $61.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PPL. Robert Catellier from CIBC set a price target of 61.0 for PPL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PPL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PPL forecast page.

$PPL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PPL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Robert Catellier from CIBC set a target price of $61.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $57.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $37.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Maurice Choy from RBC Capital set a target price of $62.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $40.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Daniel Ford from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Spiro Dounis from Citigroup set a target price of $63.0 on 03/10/2025

$PPL Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $PPL Data Alerts

$PPL insiders have traded $PPL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID J BONENBERGER (EVP & COO-Utilities) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,449 shares for an estimated $821,203 .

. TADD J HENNINGER (SVP-Finance and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,493 shares for an estimated $419,959 .

. ANGELA K GOSMAN (EVP and CHRO) sold 6,533 shares for an estimated $226,433

JOHN R III CROCKETT (President of a PPL Subsidiary) sold 1,589 shares for an estimated $52,627

CHRISTINE M MARTIN (President of a PPL Subsidiary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,452 shares for an estimated $50,561.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 446 institutional investors add shares of $PPL stock to their portfolio, and 345 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.