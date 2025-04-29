New Analyst Forecast: $PODD Given $322.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PODD. An analyst from Wells Fargo set a price target of 322.0 for PODD.

$PODD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PODD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PODD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $300.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $322.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Marie Thibault from BTIG set a target price of $270.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Lee Hambright from Bernstein set a target price of $300.0 on 11/05/2024

$PODD Insider Trading Activity

$PODD insiders have traded $PODD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PODD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC BENJAMIN (EVP, CPXPO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,756 shares for an estimated $4,637,591 .

. WAYNE A.I. FREDERICK sold 1,825 shares for an estimated $501,875

LAUREN BUDDEN (Group VP, CAO and Controller) sold 915 shares for an estimated $252,192

LUCIANA BORIO sold 508 shares for an estimated $139,598

$PODD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 338 institutional investors add shares of $PODD stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

