New Analyst Forecast: $PODD Given $322.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PODD. An analyst from Wells Fargo set a price target of 322.0 for PODD.
$PODD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PODD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PODD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $300.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $322.0 on 04/28/2025
- Marie Thibault from BTIG set a target price of $270.0 on 11/08/2024
- Lee Hambright from Bernstein set a target price of $300.0 on 11/05/2024
$PODD Insider Trading Activity
$PODD insiders have traded $PODD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PODD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC BENJAMIN (EVP, CPXPO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,756 shares for an estimated $4,637,591.
- WAYNE A.I. FREDERICK sold 1,825 shares for an estimated $501,875
- LAUREN BUDDEN (Group VP, CAO and Controller) sold 915 shares for an estimated $252,192
- LUCIANA BORIO sold 508 shares for an estimated $139,598
$PODD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 338 institutional investors add shares of $PODD stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 329,509 shares (-37.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,024,914
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 326,099 shares (-4.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,134,665
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 319,173 shares (-98.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,326,495
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 288,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,318,695
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 279,079 shares (+4.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,859,154
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 261,384 shares (-26.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,239,520
- INVESCO LTD. added 207,397 shares (+20.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,145,134
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.