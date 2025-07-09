New Analyst Forecast: $PNR Given $116.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PNR. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 116.0 for PNR.

$PNR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PNR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PNR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $104.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $116.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $113.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $101.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 John Mackay from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $95.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Damian Karas from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Michael Halloran from Baird set a target price of $107.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $102.0 on 04/16/2025

$PNR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PNR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

$PNR Insider Trading Activity

$PNR insiders have traded $PNR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J PILLA (EVP Ch Sup Chn Of Ch Trnfrm O) sold 7,200 shares for an estimated $706,608

DAVID A /WI JONES sold 6,558 shares for an estimated $589,827

$PNR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 312 institutional investors add shares of $PNR stock to their portfolio, and 329 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

