PNC

New Analyst Forecast: $PNC Given 'Underweight' Rating

April 17, 2025 — 02:27 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PNC. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $PNC.

$PNC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PNC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PNC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PNC forecast page.

$PNC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PNC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$PNC Insider Trading Activity

$PNC insiders have traded $PNC stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREW T FELDSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $6,302,568.
  • WILLIAM S DEMCHAK (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 31,691 shares for an estimated $6,078,608.
  • STACY M. JUCHNO (Executive Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $425,300
  • MARTIN PFINSGRAFF sold 859 shares for an estimated $159,877
  • DOUGLAS A. DACHILLE purchased 100 shares for an estimated $19,813

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 722 institutional investors add shares of $PNC stock to their portfolio, and 668 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,222,600 shares (+10.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $621,478,410
  • CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,372,816 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $457,597,565
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,070,842 shares (-84.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $399,361,879
  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,033,971 shares (-16.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $392,251,307
  • FMR LLC removed 2,012,589 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $388,127,788
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,715,769 shares (-49.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $330,886,051
  • NORGES BANK removed 922,339 shares (-11.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,873,076

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

