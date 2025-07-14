New Analyst Forecast: $PMN Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PMN. Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 4.0 for PMN.

$PMN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PMN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $4.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group set a target price of $3.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Eddie Hickman from Guggenheim set a target price of $6.0 on 04/01/2025

$PMN Insider Trading Activity

$PMN insiders have traded $PMN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEIL CASHMAN (Chief Scientific Officer) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $14,595

$PMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $PMN stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

