New Analyst Forecast: $PM Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PM. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $PM.

$PM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

$PM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.

on 03/27. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.

$PM Insider Trading Activity

$PM insiders have traded $PM stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDRE CALANTZOPOULOS sold 40,643 shares for an estimated $6,058,245

JACEK OLCZAK (Chief Executive Officer) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $5,954,800

EMMANUEL BABEAU (Chief Financial Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,465,500

MASSIMO ANDOLINA (President, Europe Region) sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $2,730,875

WILDE FREDERIC DE (Pr SSEA CIS & MEA Region) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,168,100

WERNER BARTH (Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,486,699

STEFANO VOLPETTI (Pr.SmokeFree&ChiefCons.Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,324,800

REGINALDO DOBROWOLSKI (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,197,630 .

. LARS DAHLGREN (Pres. Smoke-Free Oral Products) sold 3,679 shares for an estimated $562,739

YANN GUERIN (SVP & General Counsel) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $378,200

$PM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,172 institutional investors add shares of $PM stock to their portfolio, and 960 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

