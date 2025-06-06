New Analyst Forecast: $PLUR Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PLUR. Matthew Venezia from Industrial Alliance Securities set a price target of 12.0 for PLUR.
$PLUR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $PLUR stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 10,928 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,990
- UBS GROUP AG removed 7,221 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,050
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 3,100 shares (-9.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,330
- VALUES FIRST ADVISORS, INC. added 206 shares (+1.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $885
- CITIGROUP INC removed 125 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $537
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 91 shares (+267.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $391
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 63 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $270
