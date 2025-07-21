New Analyst Forecast: $PLUG Given $1.8 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PLUG. Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a price target of 1.8 for PLUG.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLUG recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $PLUG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.2.

Here are some recent targets:

Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $1.8 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Dushyant Ailani from Jefferies set a target price of $0.9 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Arthur Sitbon from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $0.5 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $0.8 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $1.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Tom Curran from Seaport Global set a target price of $0.75 on 04/08/2025

$PLUG Insider Trading Activity

$PLUG insiders have traded $PLUG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLUG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL B MIDDLETON (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $922,425 and 0 sales.

$PLUG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $PLUG stock to their portfolio, and 208 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

