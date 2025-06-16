New Analyst Forecast: $PLTR Given $155.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PLTR. Mark Schappel from Loop Capital Markets set a price target of 155.0 for PLTR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PLTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLTR forecast page.

$PLTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Schappel from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $155.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Matthew Broome from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $94.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $115.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $140.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 An analyst from William Blair set a target price of $84.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $95.0 on 02/04/2025

$PLTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/09, 04/08, 02/12 and 0 sales.

on 04/09, 04/08, 02/12 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/25.

on 04/08, 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to on 02/26, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/31, 01/24 and 0 sales.

on 03/31, 01/24 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$PLTR Insider Trading Activity

$PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 235 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 234 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PLTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,267 institutional investors add shares of $PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 971 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.