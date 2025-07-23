New Analyst Forecast: $PLD Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PLD. Nicholas Joseph from Citigroup set a price target of 140.0 for PLD.

$PLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLD recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $PLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $119.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nicholas Joseph from Citigroup set a target price of $140.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Brent Dilts from UBS set a target price of $120.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Blaine Heck from Wells Fargo set a target price of $119.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $100.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 David Rodgers from Baird set a target price of $120.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ki Bin Kim from Truist Securities set a target price of $120.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Anthony Powell from Barclays set a target price of $119.0 on 04/30/2025

$PLD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLD stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PLD Insider Trading Activity

$PLD insiders have traded $PLD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH GHAZAL (Chief Investment Officer) sold 10,997 shares for an estimated $1,305,783

$PLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 747 institutional investors add shares of $PLD stock to their portfolio, and 669 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

