New Analyst Forecast: $PLD Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PLD. Nicholas Joseph from Citigroup set a price target of 140.0 for PLD.
$PLD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLD recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $PLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $119.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nicholas Joseph from Citigroup set a target price of $140.0 on 07/23/2025
- Brent Dilts from UBS set a target price of $120.0 on 07/08/2025
- Blaine Heck from Wells Fargo set a target price of $119.0 on 05/19/2025
- Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $100.0 on 05/12/2025
- David Rodgers from Baird set a target price of $120.0 on 05/07/2025
- Ki Bin Kim from Truist Securities set a target price of $120.0 on 05/05/2025
- Anthony Powell from Barclays set a target price of $119.0 on 04/30/2025
$PLD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PLD stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 06/30, 04/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 05/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
$PLD Insider Trading Activity
$PLD insiders have traded $PLD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH GHAZAL (Chief Investment Officer) sold 10,997 shares for an estimated $1,305,783
$PLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 747 institutional investors add shares of $PLD stock to their portfolio, and 669 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 9,187,364 shares (-86.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,027,055,421
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. removed 3,235,506 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $361,697,215
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 3,020,339 shares (+24.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $337,643,696
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 2,550,442 shares (+92.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $285,113,911
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,497,937 shares (+13.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $279,244,377
- FMR LLC added 2,245,673 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $251,043,784
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 2,054,186 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $229,637,452
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.