New Analyst Forecast: $PLD Given $120.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PLD. Ki Bin Kim from Truist Financial set a price target of 120.0 for PLD.
$PLD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $118.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ki Bin Kim from Truist Financial set a target price of $120.0 on 05/02/2025
- Vikram Malhotra from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $117.0 on 01/08/2025
$PLD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PLD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 12/16.
$PLD Insider Trading Activity
$PLD insiders have traded $PLD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH GHAZAL (Chief Investment Officer) sold 10,997 shares for an estimated $1,305,783
$PLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 737 institutional investors add shares of $PLD stock to their portfolio, and 716 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 4,893,284 shares (+54.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $517,220,118
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,334,817 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $352,490,156
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,137,719 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $331,656,898
- VALEO FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 2,862,183 shares (+282.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $319,963,437
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,500,761 shares (+25.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $264,330,437
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 2,013,087 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,783,295
- FMR LLC added 1,875,978 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,290,874
