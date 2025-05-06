Stocks
PLD

New Analyst Forecast: $PLD Given $120.0 Price Target

May 06, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PLD. Ki Bin Kim from Truist Financial set a price target of 120.0 for PLD.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PLD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLD forecast page.

$PLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $118.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ki Bin Kim from Truist Financial set a target price of $120.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Vikram Malhotra from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $117.0 on 01/08/2025

$PLD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$PLD Insider Trading Activity

$PLD insiders have traded $PLD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOSEPH GHAZAL (Chief Investment Officer) sold 10,997 shares for an estimated $1,305,783

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 737 institutional investors add shares of $PLD stock to their portfolio, and 716 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 4,893,284 shares (+54.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $517,220,118
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,334,817 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $352,490,156
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,137,719 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $331,656,898
  • VALEO FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 2,862,183 shares (+282.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $319,963,437
  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,500,761 shares (+25.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $264,330,437
  • LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 2,013,087 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,783,295
  • FMR LLC added 1,875,978 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,290,874

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.