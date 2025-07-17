New Analyst Forecast: $PLBC Given $64.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PLBC. Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a price target of 64.0 for PLBC.

$PLBC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLBC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PLBC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $64.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $50.0 on 07/08/2025

$PLBC Insider Trading Activity

$PLBC insiders have traded $PLBC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL KEVIN FOSTER has made 4 purchases buying 1,581 shares for an estimated $71,230 and 0 sales.

$PLBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $PLBC stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.