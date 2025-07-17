New Analyst Forecast: $PLBC Given $64.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PLBC. Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a price target of 64.0 for PLBC.
$PLBC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLBC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PLBC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $64.0 on 07/17/2025
- Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $50.0 on 07/08/2025
$PLBC Insider Trading Activity
$PLBC insiders have traded $PLBC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL KEVIN FOSTER has made 4 purchases buying 1,581 shares for an estimated $71,230 and 0 sales.
$PLBC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $PLBC stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALBERT D MASON INC added 26,500 shares (+354.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,146,655
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 18,479 shares (-6.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $799,586
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 15,768 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $682,281
- PUTNEY FINANCIAL GROUP LLC removed 12,087 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $523,004
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 9,873 shares (-45.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $427,204
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 8,643 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $373,982
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 6,995 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $302,673
