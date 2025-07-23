Stocks
PII

New Analyst Forecast: $PII Given $41.0 Price Target

July 23, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PII. Scott Stember from Roth Capital set a price target of 41.0 for PII.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PII, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PII forecast page.

$PII Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PII recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $PII in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Scott Stember from Roth Capital set a target price of $41.0 on 07/23/2025
  • Craig Kennison from Baird set a target price of $46.0 on 07/03/2025
  • James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $27.0 on 06/16/2025
  • Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $29.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $34.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Michael Swartz from Truist Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 04/14/2025
  • Alexander Perry from B of A Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 03/17/2025
margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $PII Data Alerts


Sign Up

$PII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $PII stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 2,243,491 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,848,521
  • RWWM, INC. added 1,505,351 shares (+169.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,629,069
  • SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 951,195 shares (+142.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,941,923
  • INVESCO LTD. added 703,240 shares (+352.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,790,645
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 560,297 shares (+9.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,938,559
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 528,209 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,624,876
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 521,800 shares (+530.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,362,492

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.