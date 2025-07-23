New Analyst Forecast: $PII Given $41.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PII. Scott Stember from Roth Capital set a price target of 41.0 for PII.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PII, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PII forecast page.

$PII Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PII recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $PII in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Stember from Roth Capital set a target price of $41.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Craig Kennison from Baird set a target price of $46.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $27.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $29.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $34.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Michael Swartz from Truist Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Alexander Perry from B of A Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 03/17/2025

$PII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $PII stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

