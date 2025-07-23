New Analyst Forecast: $PII Given $41.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PII. Scott Stember from Roth Capital set a price target of 41.0 for PII.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PII, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PII forecast page.
$PII Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PII recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $PII in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Scott Stember from Roth Capital set a target price of $41.0 on 07/23/2025
- Craig Kennison from Baird set a target price of $46.0 on 07/03/2025
- James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $27.0 on 06/16/2025
- Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $29.0 on 05/01/2025
- Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $34.0 on 04/30/2025
- Michael Swartz from Truist Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 04/14/2025
- Alexander Perry from B of A Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 03/17/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $PII Data Alerts
Sign Up
$PII Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $PII stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 2,243,491 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,848,521
- RWWM, INC. added 1,505,351 shares (+169.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,629,069
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 951,195 shares (+142.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,941,923
- INVESCO LTD. added 703,240 shares (+352.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,790,645
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 560,297 shares (+9.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,938,559
- STATE STREET CORP removed 528,209 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,624,876
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 521,800 shares (+530.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,362,492
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.