New Analyst Forecast: $PI Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PI. Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a price target of 140.0 for PI.

$PI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PI recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $124.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $140.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $100.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 James Ricchiuti from Needham set a target price of $115.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Troy Jensen from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $133.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $117.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Toshiya Hari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $132.0 on 02/06/2025

$PI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 03/03 and 0 sales.

$PI Insider Trading Activity

$PI insiders have traded $PI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRIS PH.D. DIORIO (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,334 shares for an estimated $823,239 .

. HUSSEIN MECKLAI (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,739 shares for an estimated $369,462 .

. JEFFREY DOSSETT (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,666 shares for an estimated $263,438 .

. CARY BAKER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,553 shares for an estimated $153,376 .

. CATHAL G PHELAN (CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 565 shares for an estimated $55,803.

$PI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $PI stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

