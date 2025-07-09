New Analyst Forecast: $PGR Given $280.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PGR. Brian Meredith from UBS set a price target of 280.0 for PGR.
$PGR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGR recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $PGR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $289.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $280.0 on 07/09/2025
- Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $287.0 on 07/07/2025
- Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $290.0 on 07/07/2025
- Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $333.0 on 06/20/2025
- Joshua Shanker from B of A Securities set a target price of $297.0 on 04/17/2025
- Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $288.0 on 04/17/2025
- Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $288.0 on 04/17/2025
$PGR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PGR stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/24, 02/14, 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
$PGR Insider Trading Activity
$PGR insiders have traded $PGR stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN P SAUERLAND (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 61,542 shares for an estimated $16,539,061.
- SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH (President and CEO) sold 11,021 shares for an estimated $2,681,299
- JEFFREY D KELLY sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,500,000
- JOHN JO MURPHY (Claims President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,275 shares for an estimated $1,595,004.
- PATRICK K CALLAHAN (Personal Lines President) sold 4,669 shares for an estimated $1,305,935
- STUART B BURGDOERFER sold 3,681 shares for an estimated $958,642
- LORI A NIEDERST (CRM President) sold 3,855 shares for an estimated $952,416
- JONATHAN S. BAUER (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,923 shares for an estimated $824,178.
- DYKE KAHINA VAN sold 2,490 shares for an estimated $691,398
- STEVEN BROZ (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,534 shares for an estimated $681,886.
- KAREN BAILO (Commercial Lines President) sold 2,120 shares for an estimated $515,774
- ANDREW J QUIGG (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 962 shares for an estimated $234,044
- MARIANN WOJTKUN MARSHALL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 585 shares for an estimated $142,324
- DEVIN C JOHNSON sold 400 shares for an estimated $110,016
- CARL G JOYCE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 360 shares for an estimated $99,419
$PGR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 902 institutional investors add shares of $PGR stock to their portfolio, and 764 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 3,174,632 shares (+61.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $898,452,602
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,814,487 shares (-44.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $796,527,965
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,422,886 shares (+38.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $685,700,966
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,357,486 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $667,192,112
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,051,148 shares (+22.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $580,495,395
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 1,693,735 shares (+215.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $479,343,942
- FMR LLC added 1,414,411 shares (+13.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $400,292,457
