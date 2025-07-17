New Analyst Forecast: $PGNY Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PGNY. Truist Securities gave a rating of 'Hold' for $PGNY.
$PGNY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGNY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 03/31/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/11/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PGNY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PGNY forecast page.
$PGNY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGNY recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PGNY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jailendra Singh from Truist Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 07/17/2025
- Michael Cherny from Leerink Partners set a target price of $28.0 on 07/08/2025
- Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $21.0 on 05/12/2025
- David Larsen from BTIG set a target price of $28.0 on 03/31/2025
- Michael Cherny from B of A Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 02/11/2025
- Anne Samuel from JP Morgan set a target price of $23.0 on 01/28/2025
$PGNY Insider Trading Activity
$PGNY insiders have traded $PGNY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGNY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHERYL SCOTT sold 2,675 shares for an estimated $59,037
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PGNY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $PGNY stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TPG GP A, LLC removed 6,877,539 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,644,221
- FMR LLC added 3,976,580 shares (+3036.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,836,797
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 3,342,834 shares (+5837.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,678,911
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 3,265,316 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,947,159
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,039,177 shares (-82.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,895,214
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 2,210,510 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,382,793
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,281,461 shares (-79.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,627,838
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.