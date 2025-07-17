New Analyst Forecast: $PGNY Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PGNY. Truist Securities gave a rating of 'Hold' for $PGNY.

$PGNY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGNY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 03/31/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PGNY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PGNY forecast page.

$PGNY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGNY recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PGNY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jailendra Singh from Truist Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Michael Cherny from Leerink Partners set a target price of $28.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $21.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 David Larsen from BTIG set a target price of $28.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Michael Cherny from B of A Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 02/11/2025

on 02/11/2025 Anne Samuel from JP Morgan set a target price of $23.0 on 01/28/2025

$PGNY Insider Trading Activity

$PGNY insiders have traded $PGNY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGNY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHERYL SCOTT sold 2,675 shares for an estimated $59,037

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PGNY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $PGNY stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.