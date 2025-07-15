New Analyst Forecast: $PFSI Given $115.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PFSI. Douglas Harter from UBS set a price target of 115.0 for PFSI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PFSI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PFSI forecast page.

$PFSI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PFSI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PFSI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $115.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 George Bose from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $121.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $119.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Crispin Love from Piper Sandler set a target price of $125.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Michael Kaye from Wells Fargo set a target price of $120.0 on 04/24/2025

$PFSI Insider Trading Activity

$PFSI insiders have traded $PFSI stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID SPECTOR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 39,907 shares for an estimated $4,040,089 .

. DANIEL STANLEY PEROTTI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,000 shares for an estimated $2,109,872 .

. JOSEPH F MAZZELLA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $1,080,575 .

. DOUG JONES (Director, President & CMBO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,373 shares for an estimated $862,034 .

. JAMES FOLLETTE (Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,720 shares for an estimated $477,418 .

. DEREK STARK (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,698 shares for an estimated $277,171 .

. ABBIE TIDMORE (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 2,669 shares for an estimated $273,705

MARK ELBAUM (Chief Capital Markets Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 493 shares for an estimated $50,654.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PFSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $PFSI stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.